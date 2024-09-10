The Athletic teases exciting Liverpool team news as new signing could make Reds debut on Saturday

Liverpool fans mightn’t have to wait much longer to see a new face in action after he recently signed for the Reds.

Last week, it was confirmed that Rio Ngumoha had completed his transfer from Chelsea’s academy, with the 16-year-old arriving on Merseyside with a massively precocious reputation.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, the teenager could be in line to make his debut for LFC’s under-18 side when they take on their Blackburn counterparts on Saturday.

Rarely has an academy player’s arrival at Liverpool been greeted with as much fervour as that of Ngumoha from Chelsea, and with good reason.

During the summer, journalist Paul Gorst spoke of how staff inside Anfield view the 16-year-old as ‘one of the best’ players in his age group in the UK and have ‘high hopes’ for him, while Pearce himself described the transfer as a ‘major coup‘ for the Reds before it came to fruition.

LFC had to go through a five-stage registration process before they could complete the deal, which’ll only add to the sense of anticipation around the youngstger and the feeling of accomplishment at landing his signature.

Liverpool fans will likely have to wait a couple more weeks for another recent signing in Federico Chiesa to make his debut in red, but in the meantime, we look forward to seeing what Ngumoha can bring to the party if, as now seems likely, he features for the first time against Blackburn at the weekend.

