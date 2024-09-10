Fabrizio Romano drops intriguing morning transfer news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool’s already slim hopes of signing Rodrygo in the future have taken yet another blow.

Fabrizio Romano now confirms once again that the Real Madrid man has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital for the wonders of the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Brazilian ‘only’ wants to stay with Los Blancos and is just as committed to the club even after the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

“We spent the whole summer with mentions of Rodrygo for Manchester City, with mentions of Rodrygo for Premier League football, maybe Saudi, many different stories. But Rodrygo always and only wanted to stay at Real Madrid,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“Even with Kylian Mbappe coming to the club, even with Endrick being a new face at Real Madrid. Rodrygo never changed his position. This season he wanted to be part of the Real Madrid project – this is why he extended the contract less than a year ago.

“So Rodrygo confirmed again, ‘I want to win all titles and I want to help Madrid again with this shirt.’ He loves Madrid. He believes Real Madrid is the best club in the world. Once again taking a clear position.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The versatile attacker registered 26 goal contributions for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in 2023/24 (across all competitions).

READ MORE: New report claims telling Trent Alexander-Arnold contract sign has emerged

READ MORE: Liverpool can now rule out signing Salah successor in January after £40m Saudi power play – report

Liverpool won’t be able to sign Rodrygo

Whilst it has to be remembered that Rodrygo is a right-footed right-winger, you couldn’t blame Richard Hughes and Co. for keeping an eye on a player of his immense quality.

TeamTalk (via FourFourTwo) claimed back in August that we had shown an interest in the Madrid footballer amid our search for attacking reinforcements.

We instead settled on the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus after the Italian international fell out of favour following the arrival of new boss Thiago Motta.

Very much our gain and the Old Lady’s loss, if you ask us here at Empire of the Kop.

Given that the Brazil international can competently play across the forward line (having featured centrally for much of the prior campaign), a successful move for Rodrygo would have been far from disastrous.

Nonetheless, we’re more than happy with the options currently at our disposal.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions