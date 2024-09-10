(Video) Watch Ryan Gravenberch pull off one of the filthiest passes you’ll ever see

Ryan Gravenberch has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers during the opening three games of the Premier League campaign and the Dutchman is putting on a show for his national side this evening.

The Netherlands are hosting Germany in Amsterdam with the scoreline currently 1-2 at the time of writing.

Our No.38 registered a sublime assist for Tijjani Reijnders inside two minutes before Denis Undav equalised for the visitors and then Joshua Kimmich put them ahead.

Despite the scoreline, Gravenberch is playing with so much confidence at the moment and the former Bayern Munich man gave supporters a glimpse of his insane passing ability once again after his assist.

Just after the 20 minute mark the 22-year-old sent a sublime half-volley pass right into the path of his teammate who ran through on goal but failed to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It would’ve been another stunning assist for the ex-Ajax man.

Hopefully the dynamic midfielder can remain fit this term as his importance to the team is growing each week.

Check his insane pass below via @TransferSector on X: