New report claims telling Trent Alexander-Arnold contract sign has emerged

For as long as there remains a lack of clarity over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool fans can reasonably expect speculation to remain rife.

The latest edition of Sport now claims that the No.66’s ‘refusal’ to renew his terms indicates the fullback is more than open to a summer exit. With that in mind, Spanish giants Real Madrid ‘will open the doors’ to welcome the generational defender within their ranks.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Los Blancos are understandably paying close attention to the situation in light of the fact that Dani Carvajal (32) and Lucas Vazquez (33) have both entered their 30s.

What better succession plan than signing arguably the leading right-back in world football?

READ MORE: Liverpool can now rule out signing Salah successor in January after £40m Saudi power play – report

READ MORE: Liverpool get major int’l break injury boost; but UCL opponent’s £115k-p/w player suffers alleged muscle tear – reports

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold’s head be turned by Real Madrid?

To give Madrid the proper respect they deserve, we simply can’t refuse to acknowledge the pull of the 15-time Champions League winners.

That’s not to diminish the size and scope of Liverpool Football Club in the process. We’re a giant domestically and abroad and hardly a poor second choice for any prospective signing or current player.

It’s worth bearing in mind too the personal context that will likely play a significant part in conversations Trent is due to hold with the club.

He’s a Scouser born and bred, the vice-captain (and very much being groomed to succeed Virgil van Dijk one day) and genuinely loves the city and club.

Yes, he’s won everything there is to win on the red half of Merseyside. Perhaps he might see Madrid’s interest as an opportunity to conquer anew.

But there’s a clean slate here for him under Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, if he so wishes. The early signs have been both promising and exciting – we know we wouldn’t want to miss out!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions