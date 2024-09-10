(Video) England centurion Harry Kane can thank Trent later for typically silky-smooth assist

Harry Kane will inevitably dominate the headlines after scoring on his 100th England appearance tonight, although the captain will no doubt be thanking Trent Alexander-Arnold for the delightful assist to set up his golden moment.

The Three Lions were being frustrated by Finland at Wembley for almost an hour before they finally made the breakthrough, and it owed plenty to the Liverpool star’s magic.

The 25-year-old seized upon a slack pass from Ilmari Niskanen to sweep the ball first-time towards the Bayern Munich striker, who evaded the close attention of multiple opponents to fire home past Lukas Hradecky.

It was a fine finish by Kane, who’ll readily acknowledge that Trent’s delivery to set him up was typically silky-smooth, just as Anthony Gordon will testify from Saturday.

