(Video) Another one for the collection: Trent was spraying unreal passes for fun tonight

Trent Alexander-Arnold turned Wembley into his own personal playground tonight as he sprayed around incredible passes for fun in England’s 2-0 win over Finland.

The Liverpool vice-captain provided the assist for Harry Kane’s first goal with a brilliant first-time pickout and also played a part in the centurion’s second strike at Wembley with an equally sublime pass.

In between the two goals, there was another moment to savour from the 25-year-old as he arrowed an inch-perfect through ball in behind the visitors’ defence to find Eberechi Eze, whose loose first touch ultimately killed what was a promising chance.

Trent ended the night with a team-high five key passes for England, executing four accurate long balls and completing 87% of his passes overall (Sofascore).

Finland will be delighted to know that they’ll be facing him again in just 33 days time in the reverse Natons League fixture!

You can view Trent’s pass to Eze below, taken from FS2’s coverage and shared via @DNTFLKS on X: