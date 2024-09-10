(Video) Trent makes Finland pay for not learning their lesson as he helps to set up Kane again

Harry Kane has had a 100th England cap to remember tonight, and he’ll be grateful to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contribution towards that.

The Liverpool star provided the assist for the Bayern Munich striker to open the scoring against Finland just before the hour mark, and the 25-year-old also played a key role in the lead-up to the centurion’s second goal of the night at Wembley.

It was a first-time pass from the Reds’ vice-captain which set up the Three Lions’ record scorer to break the deadlock, and the Finns evidently didn’t learn their lesson as they left him with ample time and space to repeat the trick.

This time, Trent swept the ball into the path of Noni Madueke, who laid it off for Kane to dispatch to the net for his 68th England goal.

You can view the pass from Trent in the lead-up to Kane’s second goal against Finland below, via @itvfootball on X: