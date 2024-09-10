(Video) What Van Dijk appears to do to Man United player pre-Netherlands game goes viral

Virgil van Dijk set the internet aflame after appearing to ignore Joshua Zirkzee in the tunnel ahead of the Netherlands’ 5-2 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Dutchman skipped his international teammate – who went on to score in the game – when greeting his fellow Oranje players before the tie.

The comments suggest there was nothing actually sinister in the moment on display, however, even accounting for the Manchester United star’s club allegiances. The pair were spotted celebrating together mid-game, which would certainly suggest a lack of a rift in the squad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Optus Sport (via @CF_Compss):