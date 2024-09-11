Alisson in disbelief over what he’s seen ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool teammate do this season

Mo Salah’s superhuman acts on the football pitch have become so frequent, so commonplace, that they have descended into the realm of, in Alisson Becker’s words, ‘normal’.

The Brazil international paid tribute to his ‘special’ teammate, crediting his ‘unbelievable’ numbers when reflecting on Liverpool’s 100% start to the 2024/25 season.

“He [Salah] is a special player but he makes it look normal. But when you look to his numbers, it’s unbelievable,” the former AS Roma footballer was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

The Egyptian international has registered six goal contributions in three games, sending the Reds joint-top of the table alongside recent rivals Manchester City.

Arne Slot’s outfit is set to play five games in two weeks (a game every 2.8 days) following the international break, starting off with the hosting of Nottingham Forest at Anfield this Saturday.

What’s the latest on Mo Salah’s contract situation?

Fabrizio Romano reported at the weekend that the club is committed to opening talks with our Egyptian King, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As to what will be the result of such discussions remains far from clear.

All players involved appear to be seriously enjoying their football at Anfield and under the new boss despite the fact the clock is ticking on their Merseyside stays.

Money aside, we’d obviously love to see all three sign new contracts and extend their stay beyond the 2025 deadline by at least a couple of years. Potentially five or six years in our No.66’s case given his relative youth and status in world football.

But it would be foolish for us to overlook the complexity of the situation given we’ll be looking to secure contracts that fit within our sustainability objectives.

Can we kill two birds with one stone?

