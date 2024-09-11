Liverpool have started the 2024/25 season wonderfully under new head coach Arne Slot.

Yet, the niggling question of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-term futures at the club continues to persist amid their expiring contracts.

We went to X’s AI program Grok for its opinion on whether the Reds would be able to secure all three players on fresh terms:

Salah : His age and the desire to continue at the top level might see him open to a new deal, especially if it’s financially rewarding and respects his status. However, his marketability and performance might also attract interest from abroad, particularly from lucrative leagues like the Saudi Pro League.

Alexander-Arnold : At 25, he’s at a pivotal age where his career trajectory could be set for the next decade. Liverpool’s priority to tie him down suggests they see him as integral, not just for his current role but potentially as a future captain.

Van Dijk : His comments and the club’s approach indicate a mutual interest in continuing the partnership. His leadership and defensive prowess remain crucial for Liverpool.

Conclusion : While there’s no definitive public confirmation on new contracts as of the latest updates, the sentiment leans towards optimism for renewals. Liverpool’s strategy seems to be engaging in negotiations with an expectation of retaining these key players, influenced by their performances, the club’s ambitions, and the players’ own desires to continue at Anfield. However, football contracts are complex, involving not just financial terms but also the players’ career aspirations, which can sometimes lead to unexpected outcomes.

Thanks… we guess? We suppose it’s nice that Grok feels there’s some optimism in the air regarding potential talks set to take place with all three key stars.

Are we right to feel optimistic about Salah, Van Dijk & Trent signing new contracts?

Why on earth not?

The reality remains that Liverpool do want to keep hold of all three players, if they can help it.

Matters will naturally become complicated if financial demands threaten to take us into uncharted territory outside our safety blanket of sustainability.

But is this our moment to break from the norm to ensure that arguably three of the world’s leading talents in their position stay put and serve their best footballing years in the famous red shirt?

It’s a tough one to call. Ultimately, Michael Edwards and Co. are entitled to look at the situation dispassionately and judge each player’s ongoing and long-term value.

On that basis, we could yet be due some shocks as far as potential summer 2025 exits are concerned.

We just hope there’s more than enough reason to be optimistic over a solution being found for our world-class trio.

