(Video) Give Trent a new contract after what he did in 21st minute of England v Finland

Okay, okay, obviously no footballer on the planet should be handed a lucrative new contract on the basis of one really good pass.

But come on. It’s the latest in a long line of examples of why Liverpool should probably be throwing the kitchen sink to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club well beyond the summer of 2025.

How on earth is his contract currently set to expire next year? How on earth can we even contemplate the possibility of losing such a ludicrously gifted footballer on a free transfer next summer?

It won’t just hurt if events conspire to lead our No.66 away from Anfield… it’ll devastate each and every single member of our global fanbase.

Give him a contract, Reds. We’ll regret it if we allow Real Madrid to inevitably snap him up for free in 2025.

