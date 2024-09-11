(Video) Ryan Gravenberch does it again as Liverpool man shines on international duty

It’s already been a remarkable season for Ryan Gravenberch and rather than international duty acting as an interruption for his fine form, the midfielder has just continued where he left off.

After Rafael van der Vaart said following his performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina that our No.38 is: “playing with so much confidence” – it was followed up against Germany.

The 22-year-old looks like a new player already this campaign and let’s hope that this can continue against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

If his most recent performance is anything to go by, we’re set for another Dutch masterclass.

