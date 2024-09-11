Liverpool handed first major injury blow; ‘lengthy layoff’ confirmed – Paul Joyce

Liverpool fans dread international breaks for several reasons but one major concern is always the prospect of losing a player to injury, something that has happened yet again.

Reporting for The Times, Paul Joyce stated: ‘Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott faces being sidelined until late October with a fractured foot.’

The same report described this as a ‘lengthy layoff’ that will await the young midfielder who picked up the injury whilst training with England’s Under-21s.

Only Darwin Nunez made more appearances for the Reds last season than Harvey Elliott but he has endured a tough start to the new campaign, under a new boss.

With just seven minutes of football handed to him during a home victory over Brentford, the 21-year-old would have been frustrated with a lack of game time.

However, the swelled fixture list that followed the international break would have encouraged our No.19 as more chances were surely waiting for him in the coming weeks.

Returning in late October could mean up to another 10 matches being missed for the former Fulham youngster and that will only further hamper his chances of impressing Arne Slot.

After being such a firm favourite of Jurgen Klopp’s in the last campaign, it’s now a real uphill battle to impress for a talented young player.

