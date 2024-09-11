(Video) Liverpool goal scorer on first ever MOTD shares story of amazing week

Liverpool players have had great games, some have had amazing seasons but it’s hard to beat what Gordon Wallace achieved for the club in just one week.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast‘, the 80-year-old shared a remarkable tale about Liverpool’s start to the 1964/65 campaign:

“On the Saturday was the first game of the season and it just so happened to be the first ever Match of the Day and I scored two that day as well.

“So, I scored the second and the winner in the last two minutes – it was it was a great week!”

The reason this was such a great week was that in the space of seven days, the forward scored at Anfield in the Charity Shield, the club’s first ever European goal and then this double on the first episode of Match of the Day.

For a player who a large number of Reds may not be aware of, the 80-year-old achieved many dreams in just one week.

You can watch Wallace’s Liverpool memories (from 35:27) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

