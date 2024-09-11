Liverpool eye move for history-making wonderkid who’s expected to cost ‘big money’ – report

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs with eyes on a potential move for one of the brighest young prospects in English football.

In the wake of signing one British wonderkid in Rio Ngumoha, GIVEMESPORT has claimed that the Reds are joined by Chelsea and Manchester City in scouting Sunderland prodigy Chris Rigg, who’s even believed to be attracting interest from Real Madrid.

The Championship leaders are understandably reluctant to part with the 17-year-old midfielder, but they’ll be encouraged by his apparent willingness to bide his time at the Stadium of Light and wait for the right move to emerge before he leaves Wearside.

Rigg made his senior debut for Sunderland just seven months after his 15th birthday and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in August 2023 when netting in a Carabao Cup tie over Crewe. He also scored on his league debut a month later when the Black Cats thrashed Southampton 5-0.

He only turned 17 in June of this year but has already played 30 times for the Wearsiders’ first team, with three goals to his name (Transfermarkt), and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that when the teenager eventually leaves his club, it’ll be for ‘big money‘.

The calibre of clubs being linked with the youngster firmly illustrates how much talent he possesses, and according to GIVEMESPORT, many observers within English football view him as boasting even greater potential than another breakthrough positional peer in Crystal Palace maestro Adam Wharton.

If Liverpool were to sign Rigg in 2025, he wouldn’t be expected to challenge for first-team starts right away, but he could be incorporated into the senior squad just like Harvey Elliott was at an even younger age upon his arrival at Anfield five years ago.

The now 21-year-old has blossomed since returning from a fruitful loan spell at Blackburn in 2020/21, and the Reds may be banking on the Sunderland gem to do the same if we win the race for his signature. He’s definitely one to keep an eye on over the coming months!

