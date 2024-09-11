‘There was an issue’: Livewire Liverpool target lets slip Reds were very close to signing him this summer

Reported Liverpool target Cesar Huerta has now confirmed that a rumoured move to the Merseysiders ‘fell through’ this summer.

The Mexican winger appeared close to an Anfield switch in the prior window, with Kery Ruiz reporting online that Arne Slot’s outfit was closing in on a move.

“There was an issue. I had my suitcase ready, but it fell through because of an issue. I know it’s a train that only comes once,” the Pumas star told the media, as relayed on X by Claro Sports.

The 23-year-old was expected to then be immediately loaned out – similarly to how a deal transpired for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili – to a Championship outfit before making his way back in 2025.

Liverpool instead went on to sign Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, taking advantage of the winger having fallen out of favour under new boss Thiago Motta.

Who is Liverpool-linked Cesar Huerta?

The 2000-born forward currently plies his trade in the top tier of Mexican football, having made the switch to Pumas UNAM in 2023.

Huerta is understood to be positionally versatile, though he primarily operates on the left flank. He’s registered three goal contributions in six Liga MX appearances so far in 2024/25.

Evidently, our interest in the Mexican international indicated that we were particularly willing to secure versatile cover for the forward line – and weren’t particularly picky about our next signing being especially well-suited to the right flank.

As far as the metrics are concerned, the young wideman seems to have a gift for dribbling judging by his progressive carries (5,74 per 90) and successful take-ons (2.75 per 90) numbers. For reference, according to data compiled by FBref, Luis Diaz conducts fewer progressive carries (4.59) and successful take-ons (2.25) per 90.

Huerta is also responsible for a similar number of shot-creating actions (5.35 per 90) to his Colombian counterpart (5.45), though falls short when it comes to touches in the opposing box (5.81 per 90).

At 23 years of age, however, it seems there’s a very much player worth keeping an eye on in the Mexican winger.

