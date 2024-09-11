Pundit ‘wanted to go home’ after watching what Liverpool man did last night

Liverpool have enjoyed a successful start to the season and several players are still shining on international duty, with one man catching the eye.

Speaking on NOS Voetbal, Rafael van der Vaart said: “That pass by Ryan Gravenberch. I actually wanted to go home after he gave that pass because it ain’t going to get any more beautiful than that.”

Despite providing an assist earlier in the match for Tijjani Reijnders, it was another moment in the game that caught the eye of so many.

Catching the ball on a half volley, our No.38 produced a pass that was something Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of – to send his teammate through on goal.

The only agonising addition to the story was that it didn’t lead to a goal but it was a moment that showcased the extreme confidence the 22-year-old is playing with at the moment.

The former Tottenham man was dishing out praise after our man’s performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina and now the credit just keeps coming after the Germany match too.

Arne Slot must be rubbing his hands with glee after seeing that the former Bayern Munich man has not only continued his fine form but looks to be returning injury free.

For a young man playing in a new position, this is all so good to see.

You can view Van der Vaart’s Gravenberch comments courtesy of NOS Voetbal (via @TheEuropeanLad on X):

🗣️ – Van der Vaart: "That pass by Ryan Gravenberch.. I actually wanted to go home after he gave that pass because it ain't going to get any more beautiful than that." pic.twitter.com/AUuv2V1WK2 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 10, 2024

