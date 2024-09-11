Fabrizio Romano’s evening transfer update is an intriguing read for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Bayern Munich are doing everything they can to keep hold of Liverpool-linked Jamal Musiala.

The player’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2026, however, the Bavarian giants are keen to tie down their young German star on a new long-term contract.

“As Max Eberl, the director, says, for Bayern this is too important of a situation because they want Musiala to be one of the faces of the future for Bayern’s project,” the Italian transfer news journalist spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“So, he’s more than a player. He has to be the brand Bayern. As a German player, as a fantastic player, fantastic talent, for Bayern this is really important.

“They already presented a new contract proposal to Jamal Musiala, so there is already a conversation, already a kind of negotiation. It’s not a fast one – it won’t be resolved tonight or tomorrow, but there is a conversation, there is an exchange. Bayern are ready to offer really important money to Musiala in terms of fixed salary, add-ons, special bonuses to make it happen and keep him at the club.

The CaughtOffside columnist went on to note that ‘all the top clubs’ were keeping an eye on the footballer in case Bayern couldn’t agree a deal with their star 21-year-old: “Including Real Madrid, including Man City, including more clubs in England – they all love Jamal Musiala and in case he can’t agree a deal with Bayern they will be there for sure.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Musiala was in fine form last term despite Bayern’s relative struggles on the pitch, registering 20 goal contributions in 38 games across all competitions in 2023/24.

READ MORE: ‘There was an issue’: Livewire Liverpool target lets slip Reds were very close to signing him this summer

READ MORE: Elon Musk’s AI predicts whether or not Salah, Trent & Van Dijk will sign new contracts

Could Liverpool sign Jamal Musiala next summer?

If Real Madrid and Manchester City are in the picture – should things fall apart for Vincent Kompany’s outfit in negotiations – expect Liverpool to also be involved in the conversation.

Hearing that Los Blancos and the Sky Blues are also keen on capitalising on any break in talks, of course, isn’t exactly inspiring when it comes to our potential hopes of stealing a top Bundesliga talent.

Though, as Manchester United have perhaps proven this summer, the La Liga champions aren’t necessarily guaranteed to emerge victorious in every transfer battle.

Alas, the scars from a failed move for Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023 should be enough in the way of warning when it comes to getting our hopes up of potentially completing such a top-calibre move.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions