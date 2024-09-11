(Video) Watch special moment Mo Salah awarded 100th app for Egypt

Mo Salah couldn’t be more loved in both Liverpool and Egypt but it’s been the turn of his nation to show their appreciation for a legendary figure in football.

The 32-year-old played his 100th game for his nation and was handed a special shirt in order to mark this landmark, which provided his teammates a chance to show their appreciation for the forward.

Despite being in his early thirties, the Egyptian King is showing no signs of slowing down and long may this continue!

You can watch Salah receive his 100 shirt via @EgyptNT_EN on X:

A moment of pride! 🇪🇬 Celebrating the success of our Egyptian King 👑 #egyptnt pic.twitter.com/vNAHLeGULx — Egypt National Team (@EgyptNT_EN) September 10, 2024

