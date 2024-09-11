Not just Elliott; Slot handed further injury news during international break – Joyce

Liverpool fans have been rocked by the news that Harvey Elliott could be missing up to 10 games through injury and Arne Slot has now been given another update.

Reporting for The Times, Paul Joyce stated: ‘Curtis Jones, is also expected to be fit after missing the past two games with a muscle problem.’

Thankfully for the new head coach, this is something he’ll be happy to hear about a player that has yet been able to have any role in this season’s football.

After what was an impressive pre-season where the Scouser also impressed in the No.6 that was clearly up for grabs, it was an ill-timed fitness concern to pick up.

With many fixtures on the horizon though, this could be the perfect time for Curtis Jones to return to action and be provided with the chance to impress.

Seeing Ryan Gravenberch make the most of his opportunities will surely make the academy graduate eager to replicate this with any minutes handed his way.

With the 23-year-old returning early for pre-season training, it was clear that he had a point to prove under a new head coach.

Through no fault of his own, progress has been hampered but now is the time to show everyone what our No.17 can do.

