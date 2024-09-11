‘Work has started’ on Liverpool documentary every fan will want to watch

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool last summer and when he departed the stadium it rubber stamped the departure of a real club legend, a moment no supporter will ever forget.

However, he’s certainly not the only legend we’ve had to wish farewell to in the past and if we want to talk about the biggest and best in our illustrious history – it’s hard not to mention Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Taxing to X, TaP23 wrote: ‘Excited to announce that work has started on a documentary about Sir Kenny, directed by Academy Award, BAFTA and Grammy-winning Asif Kapadia.

‘Co-produced by TaP. A film that will create a compelling picture of one of the game’s greatest ever talents, a hero of British football.’

The Scot’s life is set to be depicted on the big screen and it’s certain to be a film that no supporter will want to miss, as his life on and off the pitch will be shared for the first time.

Watching the German at the helm leave the club whilst being captured for another documentary that will no doubt see the light of day in the not-too-distant future, shows just how different life and football is now.

Let’s hope that Asif Kapadia can do a good job and provide us all with an insight into the 73-year-old that hasn’t been seen before.

It would be a hard job to mess up a story as good as this will be though!

You can view confirmation of the Dalglish documentary via @_tap23 on X:

