(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s passing against Finland showcased what every Liverpool fan already knew

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been an unbelievable player for Liverpool but struggled to be given the chance to replicate this on the international stage.

This past week though has allowed the Scouser to play in his natural position and he has rewarded Lee Carsley’s faith with two player of the match performances.

Against Finland, our vice captain was in fine form and that was showcased with his unerring passing during the match.

So much so that ITV Football made their own compilation of the 25-year-old.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s passing via @itvfootball on X:

