‘Continuing talks…’ – Journalist hints at when Liverpool contract extension could be agreed

With the transfer window shut until January, the Liverpool hierarchy are set to prioritise contract extensions at Anfield for the remainder of 2024.

Much of the focus has been on crucial trio Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, whose deals all expire next June, but they’re not the only players for whom prospective new offers are in the pipeline on Merseyside.

As stated by Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, ‘Liverpool are also continuing talks with Luis Diaz and expect his extension to be agreed before the New Year.’

The Colombian has enjoyed a tremendous start to the season with three goals in as many games, netting twice in the win at Manchester United earlier this month.

His current deal still has nearly three years remaining, although sources vary as to the weekly wage that Diaz is earning. Some cite it at just £55,000, while other outlets are quoting £90,000 per week.

It’s a sign of how highly the 27-year-old is viewed at Anfield, and how well he’s been performing, that club chiefs are working towards a new contract for him even with his present agreement continuing to 2027.

It appears that Liverpool are eager to reward Diaz with not just an extended deal, but also one which’d see him enjoy a significantly higher wage than what he’s currently pocketing.

While the immediacy surrounding the situations of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk means that most fans would rather those deals get sorted first, it’s nonetheless encouraging that Richard Hughes and co seem to be proactive in securing the Colombian’s long-term future.

There could hopefully be plenty of white smoke on the contract front between now and the end of December!

