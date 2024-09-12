(Video) Carragher shares what ‘most Liverpool fans’ will say if Mo Salah leaves this summer

Liverpool fans will be loving the form of Mo Salah this season already but as long as his contract situation remains unclear, speculation around his future will continue.

Speaking about the prospect of our No.11 leaving the club this summer, Jamie Carragher said: “Say Salah goes, I think most Liverpool fans will go; ‘you’re a legend, we got you for £40 million, well look what you’ve done, you’re amazing – go and enjoy it’.”

READ MORE: (Video) Gravenberch bamboozles opponent with mesmerising touch for Holland

The 32-year-old certainly doesn’t owe Liverpool anything after years of service, trophies and broken records but that won’t make it easier to say goodbye.

Nobody wants to see the Egyptian King leave and let’s hope the club can get him to sign on the dotted line – and quickly!

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Salah (from 16:42) via The Overlap on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions