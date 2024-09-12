(Video) Carragher: Liverpool fans treat Trent ‘differently’ but Slot frictions are worrying

Trent Alexander-Arnold is returning to Liverpool off the back of a seriously impressive international break but as long as his contract situation remains unresolved, people will talk about his future.

Jamie Carragher shared what he thought Liverpool fans will make of the situation: “I think he’ll be treated differently [to Salah and Van Dijk].

“I think it was interesting when he came off in the first game [against Ipswich] and he was a little bit unhappy on the bench and even all the fans, even though Slot’s only been there for two games, it was like: ‘who do you think you are?'”

It was an interesting assessment that followed from Paul Scholes that then suggested Arne Slot doesn’t look best pleased with his vice captain at present.

The best way to end all this is for a new deal to be signed but these uneasy feelings will only grow as this story rumbles on.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 17:25) via The Overlap on YouTube:

