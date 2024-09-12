(Video) Liverpool fans will have enjoyed Lee Carsley and Trent moment after full-time at Wembley

Lee Carsley already seems to appreciate Trent Alexander-Arnold far more than Gareth Southgate ever did!

The Liverpool vice-captain was mysteriously under-utilised by the previous England manager, who when he did trust in the 25-year-old, deployed him in a midfield role which didn’t get the best out of his majestic talents.

The interim Three Lions boss restored our number 66 to his preferred right-back role for the wins over Ireland and Finland in recent days and was duly rewarded with two eye-catching performances as the Scouser unleashed a series of show-stopping passes.

Just after the full-time whistle in the match against the Finns on Tuesday night, Carsley wasted little time in going over towards Trent and offering him a congratulatory handshake which was enthusiastically reciprocated, with both men wearing broad smiles.

There was also momentary applause from the 50-year-old to the Liverpool star, with an evident respect and appreciation between the pair. After our vice-captain was mishandled by the previous regime, it’s great to see him finally having an international boss who treats him right.

You can check out the clip of Carsley and Trent below, taken from ITV’s coverage and shared via @IgnaciousDot on X: