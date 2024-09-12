(Video) Gravenberch bamboozles opponent with mesmerising touch for Holland

Ryan Gravenberch is enjoying the best form of his brief Liverpool career and it’s great to see that he carried this onto the international stage.

One such example of this came against Bosnia and Herzegovina when the 22-year-old controlled a ball out of the air so well, it left Jusuf Gazibegovic bamboozled.

The Sturm Graz right-back was left looking around in the sky for a ball that had already been robbed from him by our No.38.

Arne Slot must be so excited to get the former Bayern Munich man back in a red shirt as soon as possible.

You can view Gravenberch’s touch via @OnsOranje on X:

