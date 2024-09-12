(Video) Ryan Gravenberch makes cheeky Liverpool request to Netherlands teammate

We’re not sure if Ryan Gravenberch intends to become a football agent when he finished his playing career, but it seems that he’s already showing a tendency for that kind of work!

During Netherlands training this week, the Liverpool midfielder briefly gatecrashed a TV interview with fellow Oranje player Quinten Timber, who was linked with a potential move to Anfield during the summer (CaughtOffside).

The Feyenoord midfielder was asked if he would ever leave the Rotterdam club in the future, replying ‘I hope not’. It was at that point that the Reds’ number 38 overheard the exchange when walking behind the 23-year-old and quipped: ‘Or come to Liverpool’.

Whilst it was likely nothing more than an opportunistic and cheeky request from Gravenberch, it nonetheless hinted at how highly he regards his international teammate, inviting him to follow him to Merseyside even though it’d provide increased competition for midfield places.

Will Timber heed the advice from the in-form LFC maestro? We’ll get our answer in the months ahead!

You can check out the spontaneous agency work from Gravenberch below, via @4virgil_lfc on X: