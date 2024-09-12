(Video) How Slot reacted to seeing Trent after int’l break is telling after Scholes fears Liverpool rift

Paul Scholes revived fears of a rift between new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold in the latest episode of The Overlap.

However, if the pair’s latest interaction after the international break offers any indication, there’s absolutely nothing amiss between them.

A settling-in period, perhaps, which is perfectly normal after a manager as beloved as Jurgen Klopp departs following a nine-year stay.

Otherwise, the signs are very positive from the Dutchman’s 100% start to life in England.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: