If Van Dijk leaves in 2025 Liverpool could sign free 6’5 replacement that summer – report

It remains up in the air whether or not the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Co. will put pen to paper on fresh terms at Liverpool Football Club.

The Dutch international has already indicated he’d be more than open to the possibility, which certainly bodes well for any impending talks with the Reds’ hierarchy.

Should the worst come to pass in 2025 and the No.4 depart the Merseysiders on a free, it seems Richard Hughes and Co. already have one option potentially lined up to replace him.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

SportBild (via Sport Witness) now reports that Jonathan Tah is keen on a move to England after a proposed switch to Bayern Munich failed to come to fruition in the prior summer window. Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are thought to hold interest.

READ MORE: Liverpool tracking successor for ‘world-class’ £34m player; will need to bid £15m higher than Nott. Forest – report

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano’s evening transfer update is an intriguing read for Liverpool fans

Jonathan Tah – an exciting potential signing?

The 28-year-old centre-back was ever-present for Xabi Alonso’s men last term as Bayer Leverkusen secured their first-ever Bundesliga title – and without losing a single game.

A pretty positive indication of the talents of their defensive unit, one might suggest.

Standing at 6’5″, it will certainly come as no surprise to fans that Tah won 75% of his aerial duels contested last term – an improvement on his prior two campaigns (73.8% and 55.3%). Though, it’s worth pointing out that his average (69%), as recorded by FBref, still falls significantly short of Van Dijk’s (76%).

There’s also a point to be made regarding the footballer’s caution on the ball, which would remove a significant weapon currently at our disposal in the form of our Dutchman’s long diagonals.

The Bundesliga defender is obviously no joke, but we probably need to be looking at a different profile to really excite the fanbase should our skipper opt not to extend his contract.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions