(Image) Injured midfielder spotted in Liverpool training; could be handed first minutes this weekend

Liverpool are hoping to continue a perfect start to the season this weekend and have been given a boost with the return of one man to training.

Thanks to images shared on liverpoolfc.com, we can see that Curtis Jones has returned to full training ahead of our match with Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE: (Video) Scholes thinks Slot ‘doesn’t like’ Alexander-Arnold after what he saw at Old Trafford

Given the injury to Harvey Elliott and a busy schedule on the horizon, it’s a perfect time for the Scouser to return to action.

Now the 23-year-old must do what Ryan Gravenberch has and take any opportunity Arne Slot hands him, in what would be the first minutes under the new boss for our academy graduate.

You can view the pictures of Jones in training via liverpoolfc.com:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions