(Video) Jota savagely puts down Szoboszlai after questioning FC25 rating

Diogo Jota is the king of EAFC and he was front and centre as the squad was given their ratings for the latest version of the game for the upcoming season.

Reviewing his own statistics, our No.20 was complaining about some figures when Dominik Szoboszlai sarcastically pointed out that his teammate’s shooting numbers were better than his – suggesting it was a mistake.

The Portuguese forward was lightning quick with his response of: “Oh, that’s correct. That’s correct.”

The 27-year-old was very confident in the fact that he had better shooting than our No.8 and took no shame in telling him!

You can watch Jota’s comment to Szoboszlai (from 7:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

