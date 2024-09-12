Roy Keane gets giddy talking about Liverpool player Carragher says makes everything look ‘too easy’

It’s quite something witnessing Roy Keane become incredibly animated talking about a Liverpool footballer.

Understandable, of course, when the man in question is Trent Alexander-Arnold coming off the back of two man-of-the-match performances during the international break.

The 53-year-old couldn’t help but chip in after Jamie Carragher’s assessment of the fullback’s remarkable ability on the ball.

“The way I’m watching Trent, even for Liverpool and England, and this has happened before, it’s almost too easy for him,” the Scouser spoke on The Overlap.

“You know you see in the passes, it’s like he’s in training, you know in training, and you’ll [Paul Scholes] know better than me, he’s so free!”

Keane added: “He’s got a swagger, hasn’t he? He was walking over to the corner like John Wayne! Like get on with it! Like it was a catwalk,”

The England star’s current terms at Anfield are set to expire in the summer of 2025. However, Empire of the Kop understands that talks are due between the club and the vice-captain, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

What money should Liverpool offer Trent Alexander-Arnold?

It’s a very tricky situation Richard Hughes and Co. find themselves in with our wage structure.

This is likely to be the biggest contract of Trent’s career, regardless of whether he signs with us or opts to run down his contract in favour of a move to another elite European outfit.

Capology currently places the 25-year-old third in the wage setup on an alleged £180,000-a-week behind Van Dijk (£220,000-a-week) and Salah (£350,000-a-week).

Whilst we can’t see the club being prepared to offer our No.66 numbers well in excess of £300,000-a-week, we can reasonably see his current wage packet comfortably rising beyond the £200,000-a-week mark.

He’s one of the most creative operators on the planet – arguably the most creative defender in world football full stop – and offers an incredibly rare skill set.

We imagine some give will be required on the player’s side just as much as the club, but we’d hope that a solution can be found that allows Liverpool to reward one of their top talents without upsetting the financials.

