(Video) Roy Keane expects enviable Liverpool sequence to be shattered v Forest on Saturday

Roy Keane expects Liverpool to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest this weekend, but he’s predicting one impressive sequence from the Reds to be ended on Saturday.

Not only have Arne Slot’s team won each of their opening three games, they’ve done so without conceding a single goal, a boast that nobody else in the top flight can claim going into matchday four.

However, the Irishman has backed a recent international debutant to become the first player to score against LFC in the Dutchman’s reign as he gave his prediction for the fixture on The Overlap.

Keane has gone for a 3-1 Liverpool victory, with now-England midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to end Alisson Becker’s clean sheet streak. The Brazilian hasn’t conceded a competitive goal for his club in four months, going back to the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa towards the end of last season.

Forest didn’t score in either of their meetings against the Reds last term, although they go to Anfield in good form, having yet to taste defeat in the early weeks of the campaign. Also, their number 10 netted in this fixture in 2022/23, when the Garibaldi lost out by the odd goal in five.

It goes without saying that we’d much prefer victory by any scoreline to the clean sheet record being preserved with a 0-0, but hopefully LFC can maintain their 100% start on both counts on Saturday.

You can view Keane’s prediction below (from 51:47), via The Overlap on YouTube: