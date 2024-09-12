(Video) Roy Keane claims Trent could do something v Forest that he’s yet to manage in his career

It was only three months ago that, in the midst of Euro 2024, Roy Keane said that Trent Alexander-Arnold could get ‘found out‘ in midfield for England, but the pundit is now singing a rather different tune about the Liverpool vice-captain.

The ex-Manchester United skipper was rightly full of praise for the 25-year-old’s displays for his country over the past week, and he’s backed the Scouser to do something unprecedented in his career when the Reds take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The pundits on Stick to Football were giving their predictions for the fixture at Anfield, and the Irishman dropped an attention-grabbing statement about the man in the number 66 shirt, saying: “Trent could get a hat-trick if he’s higher up the pitch.”

As outstanding a player as Trent might be, it’d take a landmark performance for him to net a treble this weekend. All 19 goals in his senior Liverpool career up to now have come in different matches (Transfermarkt), so he’s yet to even score twice in the same fixture.

Usually it’s forwards such as the in-form Luis Diaz and Mo Salah who’d be backed for potential hat-tricks, but Keane’s eyebrow-raising claim illustrates just how brilliantly our starting right-back is playing at the moment, and how drastically he’s changed his perception of the 25-year-old since June.

You can view the pundit’s predictions for Liverpool v Forest below (from 51:16), via The Overlap on YouTube: