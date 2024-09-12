(Video) Keane: Trent was ‘all wrong’ for England and will be ‘found out’ eventually

Liverpool fans have watched from afar this week as Trent Alexander-Arnold shone on international duty but some still have criticism about him.

Speaking about the Scouser playing in midfield for England, Roy Keane said: “All the chat about Trent is all about when England are in possession but obviously in the Euros it was going to be different to the games they had in the last week.

“You’re going to be found out when you’re up against the better teams, I looked at him and he didn’t know when to go, when to sit in, his distances were all wrong when he played in midfield.”

This seems like a harsh assessment of the 25-year-old’s performances at the Euros but it’s safe to say that after two player of the match performances at right back – we were right all along about where he should play.

Now let’s hope that Arne Slot can also enjoy the talents of our academy graduate for a long time, once this new contract is sorted out!

You can view Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 19:22) via The Overlap on YouTube:

