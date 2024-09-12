Liverpool tracking successor for ‘world-class’ £34m player; will need to bid £15m higher than Nott. Forest – report

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are reportedly tracking Bryan Mbeumo, though it’s understood that Brentford are unprepared to sell in January.

That’s the word coming from Football Insider, with the outlet claiming that the Bees’ stance could soften if he doesn’t agree a new deal before the next summer transfer window.

Any interested outfit will still have to significantly improve on Nottingham Forest’s alleged offer of £25m in the prior window.

Thomas Frank’s outfit will reportedly be looking for a fee in excess of £40m to potentially seal the deal for their star forward.

Is Bryan Mbeumo Mo Salah’s potential successor?

That’s a heavy burden to put on the shoulders of any player in world football. You’d be coming in and looking to fill the boots of a bona fide modern Liverpool great comparable to the likes of Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish.

Of course, it’s worth emphasising that we wouldn’t be signing the finished product here at, then in a year’s time, 26 years of age.

However, we’d no doubt be hoping to take advantage of a potential leap in performance to ensure the gap to our £34.3m 2017 signing wasn’t seismic.

Statistically speaking, and accounting for differences in style between Liverpool and Brentford, Mbeumo looks far from disappointing.

His shot-creating actions per 90, as gathered by FBref, (4.24) is comparable to our Egyptian King’s (4.89). We’d also expect his non-penalty xG and xAG to seriously improve in our set-up surrounded by a higher calibre of players.

Should our current ‘world-class’ (Jurgen Klopp was quoted as praising him by the Daily Mail) right-sided winger opt not to commit his future to Anfield, we’d just need to be patient.

