Ex-Liverpool Premier League winner ‘closing in’ on move which could soon see him face Man Utd

One member of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning squad of 2019/20 could be on the verge of joining a new club.

On Wednesday evening, Fabrizio Romano reported that Dejan Lovren is now close to leaving Lyon for PAOK, with the defender understood to have shaken hands on a switch to the Greek champions.

The transfer reporter posted on X: “Greek side PAOK are closing in on deal to sign Dejan Lovren from Olympique Lyon! Final details to be clarified while Lovren has already accepted PAOK move. Clubs started exchanging documents tonight.”

🚨⚪️⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Greek side PAOK are closing in on deal to sign Dejan Lovren from Olympique Lyon! Final details to be clarified while Lovren has already accepted PAOK move. Clubs started exchanging documents tonight. pic.twitter.com/JRAch5XhAn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2024

Whilst Lovren endured frequent criticism during his six years at Liverpool, and was infamously subbed off after half an hour against Tottenham in 2017, he ultimately went on to become an Anfield cult hero and memorably scored the stoppage time winner in the epic Europa League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

The Croatian became particularly close with Mo Salah during his time with the Reds and owned up to joining fans outside the club’s iconic stadium to celebrate on the night that he and his teammates lifted the Premier League trophy in 2020.

He left Merseyside for Zenit St Petersburg a few weeks later before returning to Lyon for a second spell at the start of 2023, and he now looks set to make PAOK the seventh club of his professional career.

If the transfer to the Greek champions does go through, Lovren could find himself back in England in the near future, as the Thessaloniki-based club will face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League on 7 November.

The 35-year-old never won at the home of the Red Devils in five attempts during his time in the Premier League, and given his ties with Liverpool, it’s something he’d surely love to tick off if he gets the chance in a couple of months’ time!

