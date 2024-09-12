(Video) World-class: New angle of what Gravenberch did vs Germany is absolutely outrageous

Liverpool are just taking the absolute mickey now when it comes to the quality of their players on the ball.
A fresh angle released of Ryan Gravenberch’s outrageous pass to Xavi Simons during the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw with Germany showcased just how technically flawless the effort was.
Bear in mind that our Dutch international hit the ball fresh off a bounce perfectly into the path of his compatriot’s run in the final third.
We can’t thank Arne Slot enough for instilling a sense of confidence in our summer 2023 signing.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @OnsOranje:
The pass you’ve been waiting for. 🤤
Now from 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐬! 🎥#NothingLikeOranje #NEDGER pic.twitter.com/JkA1GVBkny
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 12, 2024