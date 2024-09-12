(Video) ‘To be frank with you…’ – ESPN pundit drops Liverpool title verdict after ‘smooth’ start

Liverpool couldn’t have asked for a better start to life under Arne Slot, with three wins out of three so far and zero goals conceded up to this point.

However, one former Anfield defender isn’t convinced that the Reds are ‘ready’ to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season, instead expecting another straight shootout between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Speaking on ESPN FC about what he’s seen of LFC so far this term, Steve Nicol said: “I’m a little surprised, I’ve gotta say. I didn’t think they’d be quite so smooth. Other than the first half against Ipswich, they’ve been really smooth.

“I think it’s a little early to say they’re gonna be competing for the title, to be frank with you. As we speak it’s between City and Arsenal, but the three you’ve mentioned are absolutely no question clear of the rest.”

The Scot added: “As far as Liverpool are concerned, they’re looking good and everybody thinks that they’re gonna compete, but I’m not quite ready yet to have them as title contenders. No question for the top four, though – I think they’ll be quite comfortable.”

We agree with Nicol when he says that it might still be a bit too early to expect Liverpool to be firmly in the Premier League title mix come April and May, but we definitely couldn’t have asked for any more from Slot’s team up to now.

A daunting run of fixtures between mid-October and the end of November is when we’ll truly find out what the Reds are made of, and if we can come through that sequence of games top of the table or within arm’s reach of the summit, then the narrative would change.

Until then, we just need to maintain the levels we’ve shown so far and take care of each individual challenge as it comes.

You can view Nicol’s comments below (from 14:41), via ESPN UK on YouTube: