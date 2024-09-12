‘Not sure he likes him’: Paul Scholes suggests Arne Slot’s already fallen out with £180k-p/w Liverpool player

Scenes of Trent Alexander-Arnold looking upset on the Liverpool bench after being hooked during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Brentford created a furore online.

After having watched the Merseysiders defeat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, Paul Scholes now believes he’s seen further signs of a rift between player and manager.

“Do you think Slot likes him,” the Red Devils legend spoke on The Overlap.

“I was watching the Sunday game. Every time he gave the ball away, he’s shaking his head Slot. Kept looking away and turning round to his bench.

“I was down there. Every time when he was trying his long balls that he can do brilliantly. He kept shaking his head and turning round and I thought, ‘I’m not sure he likes him’.”

Jamie Carragher responded: “I think the way Slot wants to play he doesn’t like the long balls as much. Listen, he’ll want him to stay as a player, but I think it’s interesting going forward.”

The incumbent League Cup holders are set to return to Premier League action this Saturday at home to Nottingham Forest.

There’s nothing wrong with Trent and Slot’s relationship

For what it’s worth, we’re of the mind that there’s nothing amiss with the two footballing men’s relationship on and off the pitch.

A little disgruntlement over a substitution early on in the season is understandable, particularly when the players have to get used to the concept of active load management.

Certainly, there was no indication of discontent on our No.66’s side – despite having been substituted in the 76th minute in Manchester – as he joined in with the jubilant celebrations post-match at Old Trafford.

Ultimately, we’ll get the clearest sign of all if our passing maestro (on a reported £180,000-a-week, according to Capology) commits his long-term future to us.

