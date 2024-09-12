(Video) Scholes thinks Slot ‘doesn’t like’ Alexander-Arnold after what he saw at Old Trafford

Liverpool fans are enjoying life under Arne Slot after a perfect start to his career as a Red but there have been some problems spotted by one pundit.

Speaking on The Overlap about Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United, Paul Scholes shared what he saw at pitch-side from Trent Alexander-Arnold and our new boss:

“Every time [Trent] gave the ball away [Slot’s] shaking his head, Slot kept looking away to his bench.

“I was down there and every time when [Trent’s] trying his long balls, which he can do brilliantly, [Slot] kept shaking his head and turning round.

“I thought; ‘f***ing hell,’ you know, ‘I’m not sure he likes him’.”

After being subbed off several times already and having a rather public distaste to this decision, this ill feeling could well be present from vice captain to boss and vice versa.

Let’s just hope it’s teething problems and that everything is ironed out soon, alongside a new contract for the Scouser.

You can watch Scholes’s comments on Slot and Alexander-Arnold (from 17:39) via The Overlap on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions