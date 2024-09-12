Arne Slot’s private Van Dijk comments may have given game away over Liverpool contract

Arne Slot may have given up the jig when it comes to Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool amid an expiring contract.

The Netherlands international’s current terms are set to expire next summer – along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah’s.

However, Anco Jansen has since shared intriguing details of an alleged conversation he held with the new Reds boss over the club’s talismanic No.4.

“Then he said about Van Dijk that he is really an incredibly good football player. He thought it was really good at position games during training,” the Dutch winger was quoted as saying by FC Update (via Sport Witness).

“He is now experiencing him up close and said: this boy is not normal when it comes to playing football.”

The former Southampton man has been ever-present for Slot this term, starring in every minute on offer as the Merseysiders secured a 100% start to the 2024/25 season ahead of the international break.

Who’s the most likely to sign a new contract first?

It’s a tough one to call given that all three players are of serious importance to us in this present moment.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an obvious candidate for talks to be expedited given his relative youth (25 years of age) and long-term value.

However, Mo Salah’s very public comments over the lack of talks being opened over his own future could very well prompt our decision-makers to prioritise discussions over his future.

The question marks that arise, naturally, revolve around how we can manage to keep all three talents without severely disrupting our wage structure or creating a problematic precedent for future talks.

No one wants to see any of the trio part ways with us next summer, though there’s a very real possibility of at least one shock decision being made in the interest of the club’s financial future. Whoever goes, if anyone does indeed opt to run down their contract, it’ll be a hard sell to the fanbase given their ongoing importance to the first XI.

At the very least, it seems both parties involved, Slot and Van Dijk, are keen to keep working together in this new Liverpool era.

Only time will tell just how much the manager’s favour matters when it comes to contract talks with Richard Hughes and Co.

