Transfer insider cites one reason why Trent may have delayed Liverpool contract decision

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exploits for England over the past week have provided something of a distraction from the ongoing uncertainty over his Liverpool future.

The Reds’ vice-captain is one of three crucial players (along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah) whose current contracts expire next June, and speculation as to whether they’ll still be at the club in 12 months’ time has been rife.

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the 25-year-old has been delaying a decision on his future because he’s wanted to assess how things have been progressing under Arne Slot after the Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

However, the transfer insider stated that Trent is enjoying life under the new head coach, which has greatly boosted Liverpool’s hopes of him agreeing to a new deal. It’s added that a five-year contract worth more than £300,000-per-week is on the table for him if he wishes to commit to the club for the long haul.

This new information from Bailey is a welcome indicator towards Trent penning a contract extension at Liverpool and finally ending the abundance of speculation as to whether he’ll stay or go.

Despite the best efforts of pundits such as Graeme Souness to fuel the narrative over a possible move to Real Madrid, the Reds’ vice-captain appeared to hint immediately after the recent win over Manchester United that he’s planning on staying with his current club.

The substantial pay rise that the 25-year-old is in line to get (he currently earns £180,000 per week, according to Capology) should help to persuade him towards staying, as should the team’s 100% start to the season and convincing performances in the early weeks of Slot’s reign.

Also, even if Van Dijk also signs a new deal, he’ll turn 34 next summer and mightn’t be at Liverpool for a lot longer, so it’s entirely plausible that Trent could assume the full captaincy of his boyhood club in the foreseeable future, emulating another local hero in Steven Gerrard.

The manner in which he’s begun the campaign for both the Reds and England shows that it’d be utter folly from Anfield chiefs not to tie him down to a new long-term contract, but thankfully the wind appears to be blowing increasingly towards our number 66 staying where he belongs.

