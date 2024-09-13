Editor’s Column: Who can replace Harvey Elliott?

It’s a really big blow for the player and the club.

Harvey Elliott will be out for two months and will miss lots of games after it was revealed he fractured his foot while away with England U21s.

The playmaker enjoyed an excellent pre-season and was set to play many minutes as the fixture list ramps up with the start of the newly formed Champions League and EFL Cup.

Dom Szoboszlai has emerged as Arne Slot’s first-choice no.10, but Elliott has been patiently waiting in the wings and would have rotated with the Hungarian in September and October.

It’s gutting for Elliott who ended last season well, having ousted Szoboszlai from the team. Arne Slot has also revealed he considers Elliott a no.10, not a winger or a no.8, which is perfect for the Englishman given his creative, attacking traits.

“Harvey’s injury is a big disappointment for him and us. He showed lot in pre-season and showed himself really well. He’d have had lot of playing time in upcoming fixtures. But it now gives a chance to someone else… But a blow for him and us,” Slot told today’s press-conference ahead of the Nottingham Forest game tomorrow.

In Slot’s comments he hints that Elliott’s bad luck gives someone else an opportunity. So who else could play no.10 when Szoboszlai needs a rest, given we sold natural playmaker Fabio Carvalho in the summer?

Let’s take a look at some options.

Cody Gakpo

The Dutchman perhaps feels the obvious alternative, given he is currently behind Luis Diaz in the pecking order on the left-wing. Gakpo played as a false-9 lots under Jurgen Kopp and as a second striker for the Netherlands. His favourite position is on the left and despite his lack of minutes, he’s looked sharp when picked. He won’t let anyone down and it’ll be good to get him game-time.

Luis Diaz

The Colombian can also move infield with Slot then having the option of Gakpo or new signing Fede Chiesa on the left. Diaz has played centrally on occasion for his country, although never for Liverpool. In fairness though, he’s absolutely flying on the wing so it would be a risky decision to move him about.

Curtis Jones

Jones is good at running through the middle and although he’s being eyed up as an option for the double-pivot, he could play in an attacking position, too. Jones shoots well, although he’s rarely displayed an ability to thread through-balls and spends too much time on the ball. Perhaps Slot won’t mind this, given his buildup is much more patient and composed than his predecessor’s. And like Gakpo, Jones needs chances in the side.

Alexis Mac Allister

Mac has been brilliant in the pivot with Ryan Gravenberch so far, and they are rightly the first-choice for these two positions. But last term his best football came when he was given creative licence to make things happen, with Wataru Endo doing his dirty work. The Argentine has the best vision and clever passing in the team and this could be utilised more offensively than deeper in the buildup phase. Again though, this would mean moving an in-form player out of his spot and would mean Jones or Endo would need to partner Gravenberch.

Trey Nyoni

The wildcard option. Nyoni is training with the first-team now and Slot has spoken highly of him before, as has Elliott, the player whose injury may open a door. “Trey is fearless. He has got absolutely everything and he just needs to keep going in the right way, trusting the process, and I’m sure his time will come,” Elliott said over the summer. Nyoni is off the back of two goals in two games for England U18s, too. He’ll surely get minutes in the EFL Cup at least, but don’t be surprised if he comes off the bench in the two biggest competitions, either.