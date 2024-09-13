Michael Edwards’ “I’m back in town” signing at Liverpool left key figure at rival club seething

Michael Edwards’ return to Liverpool in the guide of FSG’s new CEO of Football earlier this year felt like a significant behind-the-scenes appointment.

The 45-year-old earned a reputation as one of the shrewdest operators in the transfer market during his time as the Reds’ sporting director between 2016 and 2022, and while he isn’t involved in that same role now, he’s still having a strong influence over player recruitment, along with Richard Hughes.

In an article for the Daily Mail, Sami Mokbel delved into the story behind the recent capture of Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy, with LFC’s ability to present the 16-year-old with a clear strategy towards future first-team integration ensuring that they landed his signature.

It was outlined that Liverpool’s acquisition of the teen prodigy left a prominent figure at a rival club seething as they accused the Merseysiders of ‘nicking teenagers for years’, while one insider referred to the transfer as ‘Edwards’ “I’m back in town” signing’.

Helpfully, Mokbel debunked any accusations of Liverpool throwing money at Ngumoha to lure him to Merseyside, as Chelsea had actually offered him more to stay than the Reds had in their successful attempts to snap him up.

It marks yet another astute acquisiton of a gifted teenager for LFC, following on from the likes of Dominic Solanke, Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott in the past. While only the latter has managed to establish himself at Anfield, the other two reaped massive profits, having later been sold for £19m and £23.5m respectively.

It appears that our newest academy signing is motivated primarily by his prospects of future first-team football rather than a superior pay packet, which is an encouraging indicator of his attitude to go along with his much-heralded talents.

If indeed Edwards’ influence was crucial to Liverpool luring Ngumoha to the northwest, it goes to show just how big an asset the 45-year-old continues to be, and bodes well for possibly tipping the scales in future transfer races.

If all goes to plan, the individual who accused the Reds of ‘nicking teenagers for years’ will be left even more incandescent in a few years’ time!

