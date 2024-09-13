(Video) Gomez names Liverpool teammate who is a ‘massive help’ and is ‘like a big brother’

Liverpool have a very close knit dressing room and with Joe Gomez being the longest serving player within it, it’s safe to say he has a big role to play for his teammates.

However, our No.2 has been speaking about his relationship with Virgil van Dijk and said “It’s obviously a massive help.

“I’ve learned a great deal from Virg and he’s been like a big brother for me really since he come in and yeah it definitely helps.”

It’s no secret that both central defenders share a great bond off the pitch and that has been evident with their performances on it, on many occasions.

Let’s hope that this can continue into the future, when our captain hopefully signs a new deal too!

You can watch Gomez’s comments on Van Dijk (from 11:06) via AXAUK on YouTube:

