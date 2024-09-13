(Video) Gomez shares thoughts on Slot after nearly leaving Liverpool this summer

Liverpool fans and players are adapting to a new manager and for most it’s been a seamless transition but Joe Gomez was nearly allowed to leave the Reds this summer.

Speaking about Arne Slot, the England international said: “You just want to put your best foot forward and you always want to do well…

“We all have that competitive nature where you want to do your best every day.”

It’s a balanced approach from our No.2 who is clearly aware that now his possible exit is not on the cards, the only way to get in the side is by impressing with any given opportunity.

Our longest serving player in the squad has repeatedly shown us all his talents and now it’s time to do it all over again.

You can watch Gomez’s comments on Slot (from 8:04) via AXAUK on YouTube:

