(Video) ‘I have to…’ – Pep Guardiola says Arne Slot is already forcing him to do one thing

Pep Guardiola has admitted that the changing of the guard at Anfield over the summer has compelled him to watch Liverpool more regularly than before.

The Manchester City boss pitted his wits against Jurgen Klopp in many titanic battles during their eight mutual years in the Premier League, but when the champions visit the Reds in November, it’ll be Arne Slot in the home dugout and not the German.

In a feature with Sky Sports, the 53-year-old said: “When I play a new club in the Champions League that I don’t know, I [watch them] much more than playing against Arsenal, for example. Of course I want to watch Arsenal, don’t misunderstand me, but Mikel has been there four or five years.

“We know also before with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. Now I have to watch more of Liverpool because of Arne. I don’t know exactly what they do, but with Jurgen, we knew each other better.”

If Guardiola goes on to have even half as compelling a rivalry with Slot as he had with Klopp, Man City v Liverpool will continue to be a breathless fixture whenever the sides meet.

The Spaniard will have another two-and-a-half months to watch the Reds in action under their new boss before the teams face off at Anfield, but it’s clear from his comments that the LFC head coach is already breaking into his consciousness!

You can catch Guardiola’s comments below (from 1:30), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: