Three fixture changes confirmed for Liverpool in November; includes unfamiliar kick-off time

Liverpool’s post-Halloween schedule has become clearer after the Premier League today confirmed updated dates and times for its November fixtures.

Three of the Reds’ matches which had been scheduled for that month have been moved, as shared by the club via their social media channels this afternoon.

The home clash against Brighton remains at 3pm on Saturday 2nd, but our subsequent three top-flight games have all been moved for live TV coverage.

TNT Sports will show Liverpool v Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday 9 November, but with an 8pm start rather than the broadcaster’s usual 12:30pm slot.

A fortnight later, the Reds’ visit to Southampton has been pushed back to Sunday 24th with a 2pm kick-off, while the home fixture against Manchester City has been fixed for Sunday 1 December at 4pm. Those two matches will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Fixtures update: Three @PremierLeague changes for the Reds confirmed 🗓️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 13, 2024

While the 8pm start for the Villa game might seem inconvenient, at least it’s at Anfield and therefore won’t necessitate lengthy late-night travel for most Liverpool fans in attendance.

Also, the Reds will have one extra day to prepare and recover due to the scheduling of the teams’ respective Champions League games that week (we host Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday 5th; Unai Emery’s side face Club Brugge on the Wednesday).

The rescheduling of the Man City game for a Sunday 4pm start offers an extra day’s gap from the daunting showdown against Real Madrid on 27th November, although it could result in a three-day turnaround for the midweek trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

The Southampton fixture on the 24th marks the first assignment of a four-month slog uninterrupted by international breaks between mid-November and late March, with LFC’s schedule potentially being packed even further if, like in recent years, we go the distance in domestic cup competitions.

There’s still a lot of football to be played before we get to that juncture, but Liverpool supporters can begin to formulate plans for those first few Premier League games after Halloween, when hopefully Arne Slot’s team will continue to boast a strong position in the table and be on track to reach the Champions League knockout stage.

